The Burlington High School baseball team received the golden ticket this year when the Burlington Baseball Board of Directors and Burlington Bees general manager Kim Parker agreed to let the Grayhounds play their home games at Community Field, home of the Class A Midwest League Bees.

Bur in the Grayhounds’ season opener on Thursday night, it was Fort Madison which looked like professionals.

The Bloodhounds banged out eight hits, took advantage of 11 BHS walks and rolled to a resounding 18-3, four-inning win in a non-conference game.

The teams will meet again on July 6 in Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference doubleheader.

With a chance to play on a professional field, it was Fort Madison who cashed in on their opportunities.

“It was just a good opportunity to play on a nice field since the Majors aren’t playing. It was a really nice experience to be able to play here,” said Fort Madison junior second baseman Garrett Hannum, who was 2-for-2 and drove in five runs from the nine hole.

“I had a lot of fun,” said Fort Madison sophomore pitcher Landes Williams, who scattered six hits, struck out five and walked just two. “My teammates kept me up when things were getting tough. We had good energy tonight. It was fun playing on this field.”

“It’s great for the kids. It’s a great atmosphere. The crowd was great. It was a beautiful evening for baseball,” Fort Madison coach Ron Walker said. “I think the kids enjoyed it and made the most of their opportunities.”

“I told the kids in our pregame huddle, pulling up here and seeing that parking lot packed and walking in here and seeing how absolutely immaculate this place is and the stands being full. I walked across that parking lot and into the stadium with goose bumps the whole time,” BHS coach Brock Schneden said. “I was so excited for them. I told them I was jealous that they were the ones that got to step between the lines and play in front of a crowd like that.”

This story will be updated.

Fort Madison;657;0;—;18;8;0

Burlington;003;0;—;3;6;3

WP — Landes Williams (2-0). LP — Trenton Parks (0-1). Leading hitters — Fort Madison: Garrett Hannum 2-2, Williams 2-3. 2B — Tate Johnson (FM), Owen Fawcett (BHS), Jacob Zahner (BHS). 3B — Jason Thurman (FM). RBI — Fort Madison: Hannum 5, Johnson 3, L.Williams 2, Brandon Reichett 2, Vasin Thurman 2, J.Thurman 1, Kane Williams 1, Mat Hopper 1; Burlington: Fawcett 2, Tyson Powers 1.

Records: Fort Madison 2-1; Burlington 1-2.