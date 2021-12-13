SWI grapplers compete at CBAL

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team competed at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Monday Night Conflict on Dec. 6.

In JV action, Kurt Speed placed third. After falling by pin to Brent Masker (Atlantic-CAM) in 3:02, Speed wrestled back for a third place win over Ben Alberti (Harlan) by pin in 1:16.

Christian Mayer finished fourth.

Brandon Orozco took second place. He beat Sawyer Kiesel (AHSTW) in 32 seconds of semifinal action before falling to Evan Sorensen (Atlantic-CAM) by pin in the finals.

Also wrestling for SWI were Chance Roof and Landon Roof.

Turning to the girls’ side of the event, Riley Spencer placed fourth. Emily Kesterson placed third. Kesterson fell to Jacqueline Bunten (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) by pin in 5:57 of the semifinal but wrestled back for a third place win over Tymberlee Bentley (Red Oak) by pin in 1:33.

Clara Sapienza placed second. She won by fall over Kiara Meek (Riverside) in 5:51 of the semifinal and dropped the finals match to Mahri Manz (Lewis Central) by pin.

Braelyn Wilson finished third as did Tatiana Orozco.

Lillian Howe placed second after falling in the finals to Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) by pin in 4:25.

Laney Morrical placed second. She beat Ellen Gerlock (Atlantic-CAM) by pin in 1:44 and fell to teammate Madison Hensley by pin in 1:52.

Hensley had also beaten Gerlock by pin with her win coming in 1:47.

Boys stop St. Albert in dual action

Tuesday action at Glenwood had the Southwest Iowa boys’ wrestlers taking on the host team, Harlan and Council Bluffs St. Albert.

Harlan took a 61-20 win over SWI. Wins for the SWI team were by Cooper Marvel, 285, over Jeremiah Davis by pin in 3:45 and Kyle Kesterson, 145, over Bryce Van Baale by 9-3 decision.

In extra matches against Harlan, Landon Roof beat John Schechinger by pin and Lane Harris beat Kaiden Milliken also by pin.

Glenwood topped SWI by the score of 69-12. SWI won by forfeit at two weights.

The SWI team took a close dual win over St. Alberts, 42-37. Recording wins for SWI were Marvel, 285, over Austin Scott by pin in 36 seconds; and Gabe Johnson, 126, over William Cihacek by pin in 54 seconds.

In extra matches against St. Alberts, Chance Roof beat Ra J Fetter by pin and Brandon Orozco beat Aiden Zarate-Ayla also by pin.

SWI girls travel to Riverside tourney

SWI got match action on Saturday at the Riverside girls wrestling tournament. Braelyn Wilson won over teammate Tatiana Orozco by pin. Wilson also beat Allyson Keener (Riverside, Oakland) by pin in 2:19. Orozco beat Keener by pin. Maddison Hensley beat Ellen Gerlock (Atlantic-CAM) by pin.

Emily Kesterson beat Kiara Meek (Riverside, Oakland) by pin.

SWI Boys fifth at Bedford-Lenox

The SWI boys’ wrestlers finished fifth at the eight-team Bedford-Lenox tournament on Dec. 11.

Individual results were as follows:

At 106, Andreas Buttry placed third. He won in the third round over Ty Tallmon (East Union) by pin in 3:19.

At 113, Seth Ettleman finished second. He won by fall over Kasen Hansen (Nodaway Valley) in 2:59. He also won in the semifinal over Alyc Phippen (West Central Valley) by pin in 1:13. In the finals, Ettleman fell to Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) by decision.

At 120, Gabe Johnson placed first. He won by fall over Bradley Gebbie (Nodaway Valley) in 3:48 of semifinal action and beat Colby Nelson (Bedford/Lenox) by pin in 5:23.

At 132, Philip Gardner placed sixth.

At 138, Brogan Alley placed sixth. Alley had a win over Kiersten Sickels (East Union) by pin in 1:13.

At 145, Kyle Kesterson placed fifth. Kesterson won by fall over Caden Mann (Bedford/Lenox) in 2:29. He won by decision over Leo Wardlow (Bedford/Lenox).

Kurt Speed wrestled at 152.

Hadley Reilly, 160, placed third. Reilly won by fall over Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) in 2:32. He won by fall over Oscar Quintanilla (Bedford/Lenox) in consolation action and then took a third place match win over Kason Parker (East Union) by pin in 1:58.

At 170, Mathew Lamkins placed third. He won by fall over Cael Godwin (West Central Valley) in consolation action by pin and topped Trayce Miller (Bedford/Lenox), also by pin, in the third place match.

At 182, Lane Harris placed fourth. He won by fall over Terrian Islas (East Union) in consolation action and fell to Brandon Raasch (Nodaway Valley) by pin in the third place match.

At 285, Chance Roof placed fourth. Roof reached the semifinal with a win by pin over Dane Dyer (Chariton) in 1:30. After falling to Kort Watkins (Maryville) by pin, Roof pinned Bryce Pedrick (Bedford/Lenox) in 1:06. He fell to Ayden Phippen (West Central Valley) by pin in the third place match.