Cowgirls post two Ws in three-game week

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Sidney posted a pair of victories to bookend a set back against the state-rated Sacred Heart Irish from Falls City, Nebr.

Kaden Payne had 20 points to lead the Cowgirls past East Atchison, 51-37, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

After leading 17-13 at the break, Sidney expanded their advantage to 36-21 by the end of the third quarter.

Other leading scorers were Avery Dowling, 12; Aunika Hayes, seven; McKet Maher, five; Emily Hutt, four; and Harley Spurlock, three.

On Thursday, Sacred Heart won the first quarter 15-2 over the Cowgirls, but the game was played within six point after that period on the way to a 59-40 final score.

Scoring for Sidney were Dowling, 16; Payne, seven; Chay Ward, five; Ava Osborn, four; Laumann, three; Spurlock, three; and Lilly Peters, two.

Sidney sprinted out of the gate on Friday, led 30-12 at half and limited Griswold to two second half points on the way to a 61-14 final.

Leading scorers were Ward, 17; Dowling, 13; Spurlock, nine; Hutt, nine; Payne, four; Peters, three; Laumann, two; Maher, two; and Macey Graham, two.