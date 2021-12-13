Cowboys stop EA, blast Griswold

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

After opening last week with a Tuesday win over East Atchison 74-52, the Cowboy basketball team won in a 87-31 rout of Griswold on Friday.

Sidney topped East Atchison by a nine-point margin in the first quarter and an 11-point margin in the third quarter to account for most of the difference on the final scoreboard.

Leading scorers for Sidney were Braedon Godfread, 16; Grant Whitehead, 15; Garrett Phillips, 15; Conner Behrends, 11; Kyle Beam, six; Matthew Benedict, four; Taylor McFail, four; and Nik Peters, three.

Coach Kent Larsen comments: Our two freshmen had their coming out party. Braedon Godfread, 16 pts; and Grant Whitehead, 15.

We really wanted to pound the ball inside and get to the free throw line and we did a decent job of that 22 for 29. Post players combined for 30 pts tonight. Could have been more, but trying to put the reins on stallions is sometimes difficult. We still want to run and gun all the time. Sometimes we need to slow down and take advantage of what the defense is giving us. Defensively we played pretty well in the first half but we fouled too much. They scored 8 of their 23 from the line in the first half. Only scored 5 in the 2nd half from the line.

I was happy with the way we responded with Jorgenson out with an ankle injury. That will make us that much better when he gets back because some of the other kids will have the ability to score as well.