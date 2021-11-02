Sidney wraps successful volleyball season

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Sidney captured postseason wins and finished in the regional volleyball final to wrap a 24-16 campaign.

Postseason action began with a three set win over Lenox by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-16. Kaden Payne had 15 kills in that match while Aunika Hayes and Harley Spurlock had seven each. Makenna Laumann had seven digs and Emily Hutt had nine. Avery Dowling had 30 set assists.

Sidney beat Stanton, 25-22, 25-5 and 25-12. Hayes had 10 kills while Payne had nine. Eve Brumbaugh had seven kills and Harley Spurlock had six. Dowling had 30 set assists. Emily Hutt had 14 digs and Laumann had seven digs.

A five-set win over St. Alberts sent the Cowgirls to the regional finals. Scores were 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 15-11.

Payne had 18 kills while Brumbaugh had 12 kills and 17 digs. Spurlock had 11 kills. Dowling had 37 set assists. Hutt had 37 digs and Laumann had 11.

Tri Center topped Sidney in the regional finals. Scores were 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.

Payne had 12 kills while Dowling had 25 set assists. Hutt had 14 digs.