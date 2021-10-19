Sidney VB sweeps Lenox to open Regional play

The Sidney Cowgirls breezed past Lenox 25-15, 25-9 and 25-16 in Class 1A Region 2 first round volleyball action at home on Monday night.

Kaden Payne finished as the Cowgirls’ team leader in both kills, with 15, and blocks, with three. Harley Spurlock and Aunika Hayes had seven kills each. Avery Dowling had 30 set assists and Emily Hutt had the lead in digs with nine. Makenna Laumann had seven digs.

Sidney entered postseason play as the Corner Conference champs and sporting a 21-win record.

Coach Amy McClintock said the team that took the court on Monday against Lenox looked quite a bit different from the one that started the season.

“The season started out a little rough and they just keep getting better,” said McClintock. “I think it was just getting them comfortable with some of the stuff that we want to run. We’ve improved tremendously, over 100 percent difference from where we were at the beginning of the season.”

The coach said the team’s defense is more locked now, is passing the ball better and serving the ball better.