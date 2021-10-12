Sidney VB claims Corner title, set for Regional

The Sidney volleyball team will open play at the Class 1A Region 2 tournament on Monday, Oct. 18, against Lenox with match time at 7 p.m.

Sidney won five straight matches between Sept. 27 and Oct. 5.

Victories included Corner Conference tournament wins over Essex, 2-0; Griswold, 2-0; East Mills, 3-0, and, in the conference championship match, Stanton, 3-1. The Cowgirls also beat Fremont-Mills on Senior Night by the score of 3-0.

The team was scheduled to play Griswold on Oct. 12 and then close out the regular season at the Lewis Central Invite on Oct. 16.

Sidney boasted a record of 19-13 entering play on Oct. 12.