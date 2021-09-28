Sidney CC teams compete at NC, Rock Port

Sidney High School

Despite being short handed in the varsity ranks, three runners, the Cowgirls and Cowboys traveled to run in Nebraska City on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The junior high boys continue to get better as a team and finished third in the team standings, behind Plattsmouth and Auburn. Carter Buttry finished third and Flynt Bell was sixth in the field. Carter Jorgenson was 14th and Calvin Johnson was just seven seconds behind in 15th place. Mavryc Morgan rounded out the group in 25th place. Buttry and Bell won medals in the 2000 meter race.

On the varsity side of things. Sidney had three girls start with Makenna Laumann leading the way for the Cowgirls completing the 5k race in 24:02. She finished 11th and claimed one of the fifteen medals. Freshman Marley Shull also medaled by running 24:28 and being 14th. Kandra Laumann was 22nd for Sidney with a time of 29:38.

The boys varsity was down two runners due to illness and injury so everyone left was needed for a team score. Plattsmouth won the title with 17 points, Nebraska City was runner up, Auburn was third followed closely by the Cowboys with 61 points who finished ahead of Omaha Notrhwest.

Cole Jorgenson again lead the way with a fifth place run of 17:49. Next came Kyle Beam and Andreas Buttry in times of 20:51 and 21:02. Both just missed out medaling with 16th and 17th place in the field of 30 runners. Christian Harris completed the team scoring for the Cowboys by finishing 26th in a time of 24:08.

Sidney had four boys Monday night in Rockport. No girls ran and two boys were out due to illness and concussion protocol. Two medalists: Cole Jorgenson was 3rd and Kyle Beam was 15th. Andreas Buttry was a close 18th and Christian Harris finished 38th out of the 50 plus runners.