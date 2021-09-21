Sidney High School sports briefs

Sidney Volleyball

A check of the Corner Conference standings shows Sidney and East Mills vying the conference lead.

Sidney was 3-0 in conference play on Tuesday morning and East Mills had a 2-1 record.

Overall records favor East Mills at this point with Sidney at .500 but it should be noted that Sidney is playing a difficult slate of matches at a higher classification than their fellow conference schools.

After beating East Mills on Sept. 14, the Cowgirls played in the Red Oak tournament against Treynor, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Clarinda and Mount Vernon.

Kaden Payne and Eve Brumbaugh are the Cowgirls kill leaders with 151 and 100. Aunika Hayes and Fallon Sheldon are at 89 and 78 with Harley Spurlock at 64. Payne, Spurlock and Sheldon lead in blocks. Emily Hutt leads in digs, 184; Avery Dowling has the lead in assists, 429; and service aces at 23 to go along with 34 kills.

Sidney Football

Riverside had just a 3-0 lead at half and was ahead 10-0 at the end of three quarters before breaking away for a 24-0 win over the Sidney Cowboys on Sept. 17. Cole Stenzel had the Cowboy lead in both passing and rushing.

The Cowboys are now halfway through the varsity schedule for 2021, although it should be noted that regardless of playoff eligibility, the team will get a bonus game at season’s end. Sidney was scheduled to play tonight at 7 p.m. on the home field against Mount Ayr.