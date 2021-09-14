Sidney Sports Briefs, 9-17

Hamburg Reporter

Cross Country

The Sidney cross country teams were in Tarkio to complete in the Indian Run on the Tarkio Golf Course. In the girls 5K run there were 23 runners that started the race. Top finisher for the Cowgirls was senior Makenna Laumann. She finished 7th overall in a time of 26:34. Freshman, Marley Shull took the last medalist position by finishing 10th in 28:45. Sidney’s final runner, Grace Zach finished in 16th in a time of 31:03

The High School Boys had five runners. There were 35 total male runners and Sidney’s own Cole Jorgenson was the boys champion. Winning by over a minute in a time of 18:02. Andreas Buttry was 12th in 21:55, Ladarius Albright was 21st in 24:36, Christian Harris ran 28:59, good for 30th, and Will Bryant rounded out the scoring for the Cowboys. His time of 31:47 was good for 32nd.

In the team standings, Mound City was first with 33 points, St. Joe LeBlond was second with 39, and Sidney was third with 53 points.

Football

The Sidney football team fell to Earlham by the final score of 51-0 on Friday, Sept. 10. Chase Wallace led the team in passing while Cole Stenzel was the top rusher and Breadon Godfread was the leader in receptions. Stenzel was the team leader on defense as well,

Sidney, 1-2, will return to action Friday, Sept. 17, at unbeaten Riverside. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Last week in volleyball action, the Sidney Cowgirls toped Essex by scores of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-11. Avery Dowling had 23 set assists while Kaden Payne had the kill lead and Harley Spurlock was tops in blocks. Emily Hutt was the dig leader against the Trojans and also led in service aces.

The only other match of the week had the Cowgirls falling short against Falls City Sacred Heart in three sets.

Looking at the season stats so far for Sidney, Payne has the kill lead at 112 while Eve Brumbaugh has 73 and Aunika Hayes had 68, Others are Fallon Sheldon at 60 and Harley Spurlock at 50.

Avery Dowling is the assist leader with 316.

Payne, Spurlock and Sheldon lead the blocking efforts.

Emily Hutt has 126 digs, while Hayes and Brumbaugh both have 81. Makenna Laumann has 73.

Dowling has 17 service aces, followed by Hutt, 15; Hayes, 12; Brumbaugh, 12; Karlee Graham, 11; and Mia Foster, 10.

Going into this week, the Cowgirls had the best overall record in the Corner Conference at 11-8 and was tied for the lead when counting only conference games at 2-0 with East Mills.