Hamburg Reporter

The Sidney junior high volleyball team recently won the Bedford Tournament.

The Cowgirls beat Lenox, 21-8 21-4; Fremont-Mills 8th, 21-11 21-19; Bedford 21-8 21-10; FM 7th, 21-4 21-12; and Mt Ayr, 21-4 21-7.

Team members are, front row from left: Gabi Jacobs, Addy Foster, Adysen Jimeson; second row: Coach Mackenzie Daffer, Camdyn Hayes, Kealey Blocker, Ashlee Moseley, Kailey Blocker, Kiara Kersten, and Coach Kent Larsen.