Sidney volley opens with tournaments

Sidney’s volleyball team got its season going with tournament action at Glenwood on Aug. 26, and also at Harlan, on Aug. 28.

Results from the Glenwood tourney, saw the Cowgirls drop a two-set match to Glenwood, beat MVAOCOU in two sets, lose to Tri-Center,in two sets, and beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, also in two sets.

Turning to the action at Harlan, the team beat Tri Center, 2-1; Harlan, 2-0; and East Sac County, 2-0, while suffering losses to Treynor, 2-0; Underwood, 2-0; and Indianola, 2-1.

“On Thursday night we we won two and lost two,” said Coach Amy McClintock. “We struggled in some areas but battled after a few adjustments, to win 2 games.

“There were lots of positives on Saturday. The girls started passing and playing good defense. They are starting to gel and are getting used to the new rotation,” said McClintock. “Everyone contributed. We have some things to keep working on offensively, but we were 100 percent better on Saturday than on Thursday. My goal was for the girls to go and compete as most of the schools are bigger in class than us. They are starting to gain some confidence and we’re excited to keep improving.”