Cowboy FB tops Wayne

The Sidney Cowboy football team got off to a fast start and never looked back on Friday night in toppoing Wayne on the road, 46-6.

Sidney scored 14 in the opening period, then posted quarters of eight points, 16 points and eight points.

Matthew Benedict, the Cowboys’ senior signal caller, passed for four completions and 147 yards with one touchdown. Jaramiah Ballen, a junior, was the team’s leading rusher with 89 yards.

Sidney finished the game with 207 rush yards.

Brexton Roberts had one catch for 67 yards. Also with one catch were Cole Stenzel, 34 yards; Breadon Godfread, 30 yards; and Garrett Phillips, 16 yards.

The defense was led by Roberts and Micah Aldana.