Sidney High School Sports Awards
Below is a short history of awards given to outstanding athletes at Sidney High School.
Craig Light Memorial Award
Awarded to the sophomore boy exemplifying the most determination, cooperation, and hard work in athletics.
2021—Taylor McFail
2020—Garrett Phillips
2019—Tyler Hensley
2018—Noah Jorgensen
2017—Jaden Sears
This has been awarded annually since 1973. Two athletes were honored that first year: John Gude and Jay Kirby.
Curt Lang Fire Award
Awarded to the season’s outstanding wrestler.
2021—Joseph Thompson
2020—Colton Hauschild
2019—Mister McNaughton
This has been awarded in most years dating back to 2004 when Mark Lang won the award.
Dale Hendrickson Memorial Track Award
Awarded to the most outstanding senior track athlete(s)
2021—Jolie Sheldon
2020—Noah Jorgensen
2019—Adam Thompson
2018—Cody Hankins
2017—Stephen McGee
Awarded annually dating back to 1982 when David Hendrickson was honored with the award.
Gary Spiegel Memorial Basketball Trophy
Awarded to the athlete showing the following characteristics: sportsmanship, character, leadership and ability.
2021—Leighton Whipple
2020—Madyson Duncan
2019—Brady Lorimor
2018—Cameron Whitehead
2017—Mackenzie Hulsing
Awarded annually dating back to 1977 when Lyle Cowles won the award.
Harold Douglas Memorial Award
Awarded to the outstanding senior athlete.
2021—Leighton Whipple
2020—Madyson Duncan and Olivia Larsen
2019—Camryn McClintock
2018—Bryson Duncan
2017—Maryn Phillips
Awarded annually dating back to 1952 when Dale Brown won the award.