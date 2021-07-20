Corner Conference releases postseason honor lists

The Corner Conference has released its postseason honors for baseball and softball.

Sidney players on the baseball first team are Leighton Whipple, Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley and Brexton Roberts. Second team members from Sidney are Garrett Phillips and Gabe Johnson.

Sidney’s Jolie Sheldon made the softball first team. Second team members are Makenna Laumann, Mia Foster and Aunika Hayes. Fallon Sheldon was named to the honorable mention team.