Sidney baseball tops F-M, 4-1

The Sidney baseball team opened postseason play on Monday with a 4-1 win over Fremont-Mills. Sidney scored runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth frames, Pictured is Leighton Whipple.

Regular Season

The Sidney Cowboys wrapped up a Corner Conference first place finish with a spotless 10-0 record in league play this year.

Here’s a look at the offensive and pitching stat leaders for this summer. Brydon Huntley had 29 hits, seven of them doubles, and batted in 17 runners this year.

Also standing out on the offensive side were Cole Stenzel, 24 hits, eight of them doubles, and 26 RBI; Leighton Whipple, 21 hits; Brexton Roberts, 21 RBI; and Gabe Johnson, a team-best 26 walks with an additional three free bases on hit-by-pitches.

The pitching was dominated by Whipple who amassed a 6-1 season record to go along with 83 strikeouts against just eight walks. He finished with an ERA of 1.78.