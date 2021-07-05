Former Clarinda coach featured at Sidney volleyball camp

The Sidney High School volleyball team hosted a camp on June 14 and 15. Will Baumann, a previous coach from Clarinda came in and worked with the girls for two days.

"We worked on defensive movement, transitions, finding ways to score, and he implemented some wash drills," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "He also worked with them fundamental refreshers. He worked with high school in the morning and 6-8th grade in the afternoon.

"The 6-8th grade girls worked mostly on fundamentals," McClintock said. "He runs a fast-paced camp. I would recommend bringing him in to work with individual teams."

McClintock said there was also a camp at the end of June which was for girls in grades 3-8.

"We had girls from East Mills, Hamburg, Fremont-Mills, and Sidney participate," said McClintock. "Our youth sports program brought in Northwest Missouri State volleyball players to do the camp working on fundamentals."