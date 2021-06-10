Sidney baseball and softball box scores

Following the games included in this report, the Sidney baseball team’s record stood at 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the Corner Conference.

Leighton Whipple and Cole Stenzel had doubles while Brexton Roberts had a single.

Whipple struck out seven, walked three, and allowed three earned runs on two hits in 4.1 frames of work on the mound. Garrett Phillips pitched 1.2 innings, struck out three, walked four and allowed three earned runs on one hit.

Red Oak’s big inning came in the first where they scored three runs.

Leighton Whipple and Garrett Phillips had two hits each. Brydon Huntley had a double. Brexton Roberts had a single. Sidney pitching accounted for seven strikeouts.

All five of Sidney’s runs came in the third inning.

Leighton Whipple and Brydon Huntley each had three hits. Brexton Roberts had a single.

Seth Ettleman pitched four frames, struck out six, walked two and allowed six runs, four earned on six hits.

Brexton Roberts struck out two in one frame and Gabe Johnson pitched one strikeout in one frame.

Sidney scored five runs in the first against Fremont-Mills and cruised to a shut out win.,

Leighton Whipple, Brydon Huntley and Brexton Roberts had hits.

Whipple struck out eight, walked one and allowed three hits. Carter Hunt struck out one in one frame.

Leighton Whipple had three singles while Cole Stenzel had two doubles and a single. Garrett Phillips had a double and Brexton Roberts had a single.

Whipple pitched seven strikeouts in four innings. He allowed one unearned run on one hit.

Following the games included in this report, the Sidney softball team’s record stood at 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the Corner Conference.

Lenox scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to take the win.

Jolie Sheldon and Fallon Sheldon had hits. Makenna Laumann pitched seven frames and struck out two.

Kaden Payne and Jolie Sheldon had hits. Makenna Laumann pitched seven innings, struck out three and allowed two earned runs on four hits.

Annika Hayes and Emily Hutt each had two hits and Jolie Sheldon had a single against Fremont-Mills.

Makenna Laumann pitched 10 strikeouts in six frames. She walked two and allowed an unearned run on three hits.

Aunika Hayes had a single and a double while Kaden Payne had two singles. Makenna Laumann, Fallon Sheldon and Mia Foster all had hits.

Laumann pitched five strikeouts in six frames. She walked three and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.

Hits were by Fallon Sheldon, Jolie Sheldon, Kaden Payne, Aunika Hayes and Sadie Thompson. Sidney pitching struck out two.

Jolie Sheldon had three hits including a home run. Other hits are by Mia Foster, single; Faith Brumbaugh, double; Kaden Payne, double; Emily Hutt, triple; and Harley Spurlock, single. Makenna Laumann pitched six innings, struck out one, walked one, and allowed three earned runs on four hits.

Mia Foster had a single. Kaden Payne had a single and a double, while Makenna Laumann had two hits and Aunika Hayes had a single.

Laumann pitched three innings, struck out three, walked four and gave up one hit.

Offensive leaders were Mia Foster, three hits including a double; Fallon Sheldon, two hits; Jolie Sheldon, four hits including a double; Kaden Payne, two hits; Emily Hutt, single; and Harley Spurlock, three hits including a double.

Makenna Laumann pitched six strikeouts, walked five and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits.