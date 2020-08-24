Wabash Trace Marathon will feature new course for 2020

Hamburg Reporter

A new course has been announced for the ninth annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay.

Organizers say the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay just keeps getting better even in the face of a pandemic.

The Sept. 12 race will be faster and flatter and remain a Boston qualifier.

A new out and back course is being measured for certification by U.S.A. Track and Field Association now, and organizers say it should be approved for certification before the end of August.

The half marathon will remain a point to point run with some adjustments to the route.

The Wabash Marathon and five-person relay will start and finish in downtown Shenandoah. Runners will follow a shorter route through Shenandoah traveling east on Sheridan Avenue at the 7:30 a.m. start. The course will then run north on Center Street to Wabash Avenue, west to Sycamore, and north to the trail in Sportsman’s Park.

More than 90 percent of the route will be run on the trail, according to organizers.

Marathoners will travel on the trail through Imogene to a turn around point on the trace, a couple of miles north of Imogene.

When runners return to Shenandoah they will follow the same route in reverse.

“Runners will like the fact that we have eliminated the Center Street hill at the end of the race,” said co-race director Shelly Warner. “And it alleviates the need to bus marathoners to the start.”

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail Half Marathon will also have a new route, but it will remain a point-to-point race with the start in Imogene at St. Patrick Church at 8:30 a.m.

It will run north of town a mile before heading south on the trail to Shenandoah and follow the same route to the end as the marathon race.

Buses for the half start will begin leaving Shenandoah at 6:45 a.m. from the Depot, 101 Railroad St.

The buses will be at 50 percent capacity and masks will be required.

Race officials are encouraging runners to make other arrangements if possible to get to the start because space will be limited.

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay are sponsored again this year by Bank Iowa and organized by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails, and the City of Imogene.

Additional sponsors are encouraged to support the race with donations, either monetary or in-kind, by contacting the Shenandoah Chamber 712-246-3455.

Other adjustments to the race include the cancelation of the pasta dinner the night before the race and the after party and awards ceremony at the end of the races. Awards will be mailed to runners.

Race results will be available at http://onlineraceresults.com/event/view_event.php?event_id=23504&fbclid=IwAR1oYA_pwbZP0CsjqNhXRn1VXIQBkj0hZwI-jozOHiapg06eaWWRoRI0vO0

Beverages will be bottled instead of serving in open cups.

Runners and volunteers will be asked to social distance throughout the race.

Masks will be required during packet pickup on Friday, Sept. 11

Packet pickup will begin at 4 p.m. in the Delmonico Room of the Shenandoah Historical Building, 100 S. Maple St.

On the morning of the race, packets can be picked up at the start.

Medals will be picked up by runners at the end of the race in a bag with a beverage and a packaged snack.

Volunteers will be needed for the race and preparations. Volunteers will be asked to wear masks.

Road guards will be needed at every intersection in town to keep runners safe since we don’t close the streets to traffic through town.

Three shifts of road guards will be required in Shenandoah: the first from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., the second from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the third from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Vests or T-shirts will be provided for road guards throughout the route. Volunteers may pick one up at the Chamber if they don’t already have one.

Other volunteers needed for Shenandoah and Imogene are:

Packet stuffers at Delmonico Room of the Historical Building, 100 S. Maple St. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, starting at 5 p.m.;

Packet distributors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 6 to 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Delmonico Room of the Historical Building;

Set-up staff at the starts and finish;

Photographers on the course and at the start and finish;

Shuttle drivers at the finish to showers at the Memorial Armory;

Finish line support to setup finish bags for runners to pick up;

Finish area announcers; and

Clean-up and tear-down crew after the race at the finish line and to pick up signs.

To volunteer in Shenandoah, call the Chamber at 712-246-3455 or email chamber@shenandoahiowa.net.

Wabash Trace Marathon will feature new course for 2020To volunteer in Imogene, contact race director Becca Castle at 515-210-0269 or email rebeccalynnc@hotmail.com