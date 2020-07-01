Sidney softball's summer season well underway

The Sidney softball season got off to a fast start with a big win over Fremont-Mills on June 15 and continued more recently with two victories at the Bedford Tournament on June 27. Below are line scores from the games.

Sidney 18, Fremont Mills 4

Sidney established itself with a seven run second inning and then added five more in the fourth and six in the seventh.

Olivia Larsen had three hits including a double, as did Sidnie Baier. Jolie Sheldon had two hits including a double and Tia McClane had two hits, both singles. Danica Laumann, Faith Brumbaugh and Lily Kingsolver all had singles.

Olivia Larsen pitched seven frames, allowed four runs, two earned, on two walks and nine hits. She struck out six.

Shenandoah 17, Sidney 8

It was tied 5-5 after two innings, but the Shenandoah offense produced six fourth inning runs on the way to the win.

Olivia Larsen had three hits, one of them being a triple, and Jolie Sheldon had two hits, one of them being a double. Danica Laumann, Sidney Baier, Faith Brumbaugh and Makenna Laumann all had singles.

Olivia Larsen pitched four innings and Makenna Laumann pitched three frames.

Sidney 10, East Mills 8

Sidney posted two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings and then stacked on four in the sixth.

Olivia Larsen had two hits, one of them a double. Also with two hits were Danica Laumann, Myrna Rodriguez and Falon Sheldon. Harley Spurlock had one hit. Spurlock and Sheldon each had two RBI.

Larsen pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and four earned runs.

Griswold 16, Sidney 4

A 12-run fourth inning decided the game. Sidney finished with four runs on four hits.

Faith Brumbaugh was 2-for-2 and Sidnie Baier and Danica Laumann had singles.

Olivia Larsen pitched 3.1 innings and struck out three. Makenna Laumann pitched two strikeouts during her time in the circle.

Sidney 13, Essex 12

Sidney was down 6-1 entering the third inning but found a way to score three in the third and sixth in the fourth on the way to victory. The Cowgirls posted 13 runs on 12 hits.

With the win, Sidney advanced past the first round of the Corner Conference tournament.

Olivia Larsen had a single and a triple. Falon Sheldon and Lily Kingsolver each had a single and a double. Danica Laumann and Sidnie Baier each had two hits. Faith Brumbaugh, Myrna Rodriguez and Harley Spurlock had singles. Sheldon also had three RBI.

Pitching wise, Olivia Larsen had three strikeouts in 4.2 frames and Makenna Laumann had two strikeouts in 2.1 frames.

Coach Kent Larsen noted that the Sidney team played through hot temps and against long odds, at one point down 11-4, but refused to give up.

“ I credit our kids for not panicking and finding a way to win,” he said.

Griswold 9, Cowgirls 7

Griswold off-set a two-run Sidney sixth inning with four runs in that frame on the way to a slim win.

The victory ended the Cowgirls’ run in the conference tournament.

Offensively, Sidney posted three runs in the second, two in the fourth and two in the sixth inning and finished with seven runs on 11 hits.

Offensive leaders were Olivia Larsen, 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI; Danica Laumann, two hits; Sidnie Baier, two hits; Lily Kingsolver, 5-of-5 with a triple, three runs and an RBI; and Jolie Sheldon, single.

Larsen pitched the majority of the game with 5.2 innings and two strikeouts. Makenna Laumann also pitched.

In spite of the loss, Coach Larsen said he was pleased with the effort.

“(I was) really proud of our girls. We played for 5 hours and had to really battle for all of it,” Larsen said.

Sidney 10, Lamoni 8

Sidney scored all 10 of its runs in the first inning during action at the Bedford tournament.

Players with hits were Oliva Larsen, two; Danica Laumann, two, including a double; and Lily Kingsolver, two. Jolie Sheldon and Harley Spurlock each had a single.

Olivia Larsen pitched five frames and struck out five.

Coach Kent Larsen said the top of the line up proved critical.

“Top 4 hitters were on base 11 out of 14 times. Anytime that happens you are going to score a lot of runs,” Larsen said.

Sidney 12, Stanton 6

Sidney won the Bedford tournament by scoring 10 runs in the fifth and sixth frames combined.

Lily Kingsolver had two hits including a homer, while Oliva Larsen had a triple and both Myrna Rodriguez and Falon Sheldon had doubles. Jolie Sheldon had two hits. Danica Laumann and Sidnie Baier had singles.

Makenna Laumann pitched five innings. Olivia Larsen pitched a shutout inning of hitless relief.

Coach Kent Larsen credited the pitching by Laumann and a defenisve effort which erased four Stanton base runners.

“(It was a) good day of softball. Both games could have gone either way and we found a way to get two wins,” said Larsen.

“Big week ahead of us. We are going to be road warriors. At Essex, at West Harrison, at Stanton and at St Albert. If we can win the two conference games we will at least tie for the regular season championship for the fifth year in a row.”