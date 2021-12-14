Ramblin’ With Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Just Killin’ Time

As I sit here in the living room, staring out the window, it occurs to me; If I don’t have a doctor’s appointment in the immediate future, five days or less, then I’m a man of leisure, so I’m writing right now as just that. I have no appointments, no repairs to do that are within my limited capabilities and no favors to repay to anyone that I’m aware of.

Last Monday, First Wife Hallie and I went up to Omaha to make preparations for surgery on my other eye, the removal of a cataract. I had one removed a couple of weeks ago and, for the first time since I was 15 years old, I can go about the world without my glasses. I still need them for reading, but I can live with that. Life is still good. And, after the 14th of the month, it’ll be even better.

In the meantime, though, the pressure is on to put words on paper that will, perhaps, be interesting enough that somebody will keep reading. Like, I was watching Friday morning and the good looking doctor, Dr. Jen Astin, I think is her name, was focusing on, among other things, balance, one of my several shortcomings. She suggested one thing to do to improve balance is try brushing one’s teeth while standing on one leg. So I tried it and couldn’t do it without hanging onto the sink. I’ll keep trying, but there are several hard objects in our bathroom that discourage free-falling, so I’ll approach that endeavor with a substantial amount of caution.

As I was trying to put words together to write this column Saturday morning, I turned on the television and was stunned to see, on CNN, coverage of the tornado devastation in Mayfield, KY. It’s unimaginable to think about what such a thing as that would do to our town, or any town, for that matter. But it’s always a possibility.

We kinda lucked out here in River City as the snow that created a bit of driving problems in Omaha and Lincoln never came this far south and the tornadoes that tore up several states to our south were unknown to us Iowans until Saturday morning. Pray that our luck holds in that department.

Y’know, last week I rambled about haircuts and my barber and good friend, Bill Lamb. I pretty much recapped Bill’s haircutting career, which included four different locations. But the last three haircuts he did on me were done at a fifth address, Marty Gardner’s salon, on Argyle St., where Bill has been doing business since the big flood of 2019.

Okay, now I’m done and outta here.