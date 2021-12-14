At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Read the Evening Away

As the temperatures drop and evenings lengthen, you may have more time to pick up a book and take yourself to a different time or place. Books for all ages at the Hamburg Public Library offer that opportunity for free.

A few of the new books include the return of bounty hunter Stephanie Plum in “Game On: Tempting Twenty-eight.” Diesel and Stephanie are on the same trail of a ruthless international computer hacker, but are they working together or against each other. As the two pursue Oswald Wednesday, all the regulars—Ranger, Morelli, Grandma Mazur and Lula become involved.

In time for the holidays is “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans. A story of twin sisters and one’s efforts to heal a damaged relationship.

“Maps for the Getaway” by Annie England Noblin is a tale of women’s friendship. Join three high school friends who had lost touch over the 20 years since graduation as they take a road trip from Missouri to Las Vegas in their classic Lincoln convertible. Their goal to attend a reunion concert of their favorite boy band from their teens. Enjoy the funny, heart-tugging ride.

A pair of books the library was given are from the Secrets of the Blue Hill Library series. A gorgeous Victorian home in Blue Hill, Pennsylvania, becomes both a library and a home to a young widow and her two lively children. Readers will be greeted with history and mystery in “Shadows of the Past” and “Nowhere to be Found” by Emily Thomas.

Fans of Michael Connelly will be treated to a new Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch novel when they pick up “The Dark Hours.” Timely in its references to how the LAPD has been changed by the pandemic and social unrest, book 23 finds the detectives join forces to locate a New Year’s Eve shooter and a pair of serial rapists.

“Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” is written by Dirk Cussler. Continuing with a series begun by his late father, Dirk challenges fearless adventurer Dirk Pitt to unravel a historical mystery. Clues to a significant Buddhist artifact lost in Tibet decades ago may emerge from plane discovered in the Philippine Sea.

FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s search for her long-lost sister, Mercy, continues with renewed vigor. She has proof that Mercy survived her abduction and escaped her captors many years ago. Read David Baldacci’s latest in the thriller series, “Mercy,” to discover what danger faces Atlee in her quest.

Ellen ordered books from a couple Amish series to see if there is interest in acquiring more. “Falling to Pieces,” “A Perfect Square,” and “Material Witness” compose Vannetta Chapman’s Shipshewana Amish Mystery series. “Murder Freshly Baked” is from the same author’s Amish Village mysteries. “The Caregiver,” “The Protector,” and “The Survivor” by Shelley Shepard Gray make up her Families of Honor series.

Let us also tempt you with a book for the whole family from the creative author/illustrator Jan Brett. Using her signature style and many of her familiar woodland creatures, Brett retells a favorite holiday story, “The Nutcracker.” There is also “The Little Reindeer” by Nicola Killen. It’s a delightful picture book to share about the magic of Christmas Eve.

Drop by and pick up these or other titles so you can read the evening away.

FYI: The Hamburg Public Library will be closed December 24 and 25 as well as December 31.