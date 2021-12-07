Ramblin' with Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Haircuts

Do you remember your first haircut? No? I don’t either. But I do remember the most likely place I got my first haircut. I’m betting I got my first official haircut in the basement shop of Pete Clary on the corner of Main and E St., below the current location of the Awesome Possum store. That’s not to say my first barber was Pete, though, as there were two barbers in that shop, the other being Chuck Hollingsworth, with whom my dad had made some sort of a deal that excluded me from paying Chuck. I’d just walk into the shop and, when it was my turn, I’d sit in Chuck’s chair, get my hair cut, then leave when he was done. I never knew what that deal was, but it lasted until Chuck passed away.

Anyway, what got me started on the subject was I got my haircut by Bill Lamb last Monday and remembered that Bill, at one time, also cut hair in that basement shop, prior to the days of Awesome Possum. I mentioned that to Bill and it sparked his memory of his barbering days in the Old Burg. He started cutting hair as an apprentice in Hamburg in Moore Grayson’s shop on the east side of Main. He finished his apprenticeship, then moved to the basement shop with Chuck and later set up shop

for himself catty corner across Main in the old Gamble’s Store location for several years and then back across Main to the old location of Bill Phillips’ appliance store, where he was, in 2019 when the

Missouri River flooded downtown Hamburg into near oblivion.

But oblivion was postponed and the Old Burg seems to be making a comeback. We sure hope so, as the memories of what used to be are just overwhelming, especially of the South End, which is slowly being torn down and hauled away. There are signs, however, of a rebirth, such as all the construction at the site of the Hamburg Motel and all the cars and trucks parked in the area around the Blue Moon during mealtimes. I wouldn’t fold the tent on Hamburg just yet.

First Wife Hallie and I ate lunch at Stoner Drug last Wednesday and, while we weren’t bothered

by a big crowd, we enjoyed a really good sandwich and some fun banter with a couple of shoppers. I’m thinking we’ll be eating at Stoners on a lot of Wednesdays for the rest of the year.

On Saturday, we journeyed up to Council Bluffs to meet with first daughter, Deena Henderson. We visited for a short time, then our son-in-law, Colonel Tom, loaded us up and delivered us to the Rose Theater, in Omaha, where we enjoyed a really different version of Deena’s favorite Christmas story, “It’s A Wonderful Life”. It was a lot of fun, made possible by the efforts of second daughter, Marla and her hubby, Tony, who reside in the Tampa, Florida area.

After the play, we all went to a restaurant called “712”, where Deena and Tom treated us to a really great meal.

Speaking of eating, after church last Sunday, the Inter-church Council sponsored their annual Christmas dinner in the basement of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. From the generous helping of two slices of baked ham to an incredible selection of salads and desserts, this was a meal, as they say, fit for a king. It was simply delicious; even the sugar free stuff.

Okay, I’m outta here.