At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

A new book by J. K. Rowling tops the list of reading options acquired by the Hamburg Public Library this month. Books by Lasky, Paterson, Child, Gray, and Grisham join this list along with an audiobook by Shirley MacLaine.

Did you ever have a favorite toy that if lost you would go to any extreme to find it again? J. K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame has taken that premise and written a book for all ages titled “The Christmas Pig.” Jack and the Christmas Pig embark on an amazing journey through the magical Land of the Lost to locate Dur Pig.

Also new for junior readers is “Faceless” by Kathryn Lasky. Join young British spies on a secret German mission during World War II. Discover the mystery of the Tabula Rosa.

Being the child of military parents can be difficult. Birdie’s daddy is posted overseas for a third time and she’s scared and angry. “Birdie’s Bargain” by Katherine Paterson shares the story of a little girl who makes a promise to God in return for keeping her dad safe. Can she keep her bargain?

Jack Reacher adventures continue with “Better Off Dead” through the combined efforts of Lee Child and his son Andrew. Walking in the desert, Reacher comes across a Jeep crashed into the only tree for miles around. The occupant turns out to be an FBI agent trying to find her twin brother. How convenient that Reacher is good at finding people.

“A Christmas Courtship” is the third book in the Berlin Bookmobile series by Shelley Shepard Gray. Meet bachelor Atle Petersheim, widow Sadie Mast, her three children and their pets Bonnie the mare and Gwen the pygmy goat. When Atle approaches the librarian for advice in courting his widow neighbor, she knows just the novel to suggest.

Readers first met Investigator Lacy Stoltz in “The Whistler” when she was investigating a corrupt judge. John Grisham brings her back in “The Judge’s List” to catch the most cunning of all serial killers. He know forensics, police procedure and the law. He is a judge in Lacy’s jurisdiction and he has a list with the names of his victims and his targets. Will Lacy be the next name on the judge’s list?

If you enjoy your books in an audio format, the library has several to loan. “Above the Line: my ‘wild oats’ adventure” is written and read by actress Shirley MacLaine. Funny and fierce, this memoir revisits MacLaine’s experiences filming “Wild Oats” in the Canary Island and the amazing memories her time there brought back of a past life on the lost continent of Atlantis.

Also the Adult Coloring Group is meeting the first Tuesday of each month from 2 to 4. Materials are provided. Everyone is invited to stop by, color, chat, and relax in the library basement.

Library hours are as posted in front of the building: Monday 1 to 6, Tuesday 12 to 5, Wednesday 12 to 5, Thursday 12 to 5, Friday 11 to 5 and Saturday 9 to noon. We look forward to helping you find the perfect book.

