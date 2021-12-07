Letter to the Editor

Hamburg Reporter

When longtime member of TeamMates Marily Gude died, our local program knew we wanted to do something special in her memory. Marilyn mentored many students and was even texting a mentor the day before she passed. She touched hundreds of lives as a second grade teacher before retiring and becoming a mentor.

We mentioned to her family that we were going to purchase an outdoor table in her honor and would serve as another place for us to meet with mentees. Her family decided they wanted to purchase the table and donated money to cover the costs. They also sponsored a golf tournament and auction donating $5,000 to our TeamMates of Hamburg Local Program. Words cannot express how much this has helped our chapter continue to thrive! We are able to take our mentees to various activities locally and in Omaha. Mentees might not otherwise get these experiences.

Marilyn’s love of young people will continue through our local program for years to come! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to her wonderful boys and their families!

Hamburg Teammates