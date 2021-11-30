Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Hamburg Reporter

After the Bumpus Hounds Strike

Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Most people are stressed about being stressed. In the movie, “The Christmas Story”, the dad is sneaking slivers of holiday turkey that he’s been looking forward all year long. Then the Bumpus hounds come through and devour this turkey like hungry tigers on the Serengeti.

You’re expecting the dad to pop. He’s been so wound-up through the whole movie. His one indulgence was to be found in this turkey. But what does he do? He simply says, “Get dressed. We’re going out for dinner!” And the family goes to a Chinese restaurant. He had heaps of reasons to crumble. But in spite of all the wrong choices he had made, this decision trumped the stress.

Why? Because for once he didn’t let the imperfections and flaws of his circumstances pollute his priorities.

A lot of people are beating themselves up because they know they’ve not spent enough time doing the right things, and spent too much time on the wrong things. And before you know it you find yourself exhaling one of those big sighs, not of relief, but of “how in the world am I going to get through this?”

If you find your life being eaten up by the Bumpus hounds of stress and anxiety, guess what? God wants your stress! He’s the only one who can transform anxiety into to peace that passes all understanding. Don’t let life punches pollute your priority to pray to the God who is built to handle the stress that we can’t. We all mess up, and carrying anxiety will never help. But giving that stress to God frees you up to let your heart and mind be guarded by God.