At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

A Crop of New Titles

Readers can harvest books for all ages at the Hamburg Public Library. A new crop of titles from both familiar and new authors are ready to pick up. Storylines are set in Australia, midAmerica, the Scottish Highlands, Virginia, Amish country, and Washington.

Liane Moriarty, author of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” creates a domestic thriller featuring an Aussie family obsessed with tennis. When Joy Delaney goes missing, her four grown children are torn over the innocence of their father. Two think he’s innocent and two are not so sure. Read “Apples Never Fall” to find out what happened to their mother.

Amor Towles, author of “A Gentleman in Moscow,” has recently released a novel set in 1950s America. “The Lincoln Highway” encompasses the exploits of three young men who met at a Nebraska reformatory plus the precocious eight-year old brother of one on a trip from Nebraska to New York to find a better future.

“Rock Paper Scissors” is the library’s first book by Alice Feeney. The author’s twisty domestic thriller takes readers along on an anniversary trip to the Scottish Highlands with a couple keeping secrets from each other. It’s an anniversary they’ll never forget.

“Claws for Alarm,” the latest Mrs. Murphy mystery by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown, focuses on the murder of a young equine vet at his clinic in Crozet, Virginia. “Hairy” and “Fair” combine their knowledge to determine if the disappearance of a horse tranquilizing drug which is also a popular recreational drug is linked to the killing.

Author Suzanne Woods Fisher takes her readers to Amish country with her latest novel, “A Season on the Wind.” A young man in search of a rare White-winged Tern reluctantly returns to his Amish home in Stoney Ridge. Hoping to get a photo and leave, Ben doesn’t expect to be recognized by anyone, but he hasn’t been forgotten by everyone.

Finally, the state of Washington at Christmas time is the setting for “Dear Santa,” a new Christmas novel by Debbie Macomber. Lindy Carmichael isn’t in a holiday mood when she returns to her family home for the holidays, but her mother brings out a box of letters Lindy wrote to Santa years ago. Those wishes came true. Can a new letter to Santa bring Christmas magic to her life again?

If a book you want to read has already been checked out, the staff will happily add you to the waiting list.

The library will be closed November 25, 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.