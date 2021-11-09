At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Thanksgiving

At the Hamburg Public Library, we are thankful for our patrons of all ages. Whether you’re a young parent bringing your child in to check out his first book, a student looking for a book to read for an assignment, an individual seeking the latest issue of a favorite magazine, a person searching for information about an ancestor, one hunting for a DVD to enjoy, or someone wanting to use a computer, we are happy to help you at 1301 Main Street.

Since Thanksgiving is approaching, we would like to familiarize you with a number of books the library has available with a Thanksgiving theme. Many of the library’s books for children are identified with AR (Accelerated Reading) level information.

Appreciating what we have is the theme of two new books. “Llama Llama Gives Thanks” (Dewdney) is a board book for our youngest readers. “We Give Thanks” (Rylant) incorporates a variety of animals to help children consider the question What are you thankful for?

“The First Thanksgiving” (Dean) is a lift-the-flap book featuring Pete the Cat. In the easy reading area, the library has “Trucksgiving” (Scieszka) which is a Ready-to-Roll Level 1 book and Annie and Snowball and the “Thankful Friends” (Rylant) which is a Ready-to-Ready Level 2 selection.

A few early AR books include “The Know-Nothings Talk Turkey” (Spirn), “A Turkey for Thanksgiving” (Bunting), “Thanksgiving Day” (Gibbons), “Arthur’s Thanksgiving” (Brown), “Cranberry Thanksgiving” (Devlin), and “‘Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving” (Pilking).

As we continue into the junior fiction shelves, AR labels can be located as well. Books you might want to read in November are “Junie B. Jones, First Grader: Turkeys We Have Loved and Eaten (and Other Thankful Stuff)” (Park), “The Thanksgiving Surprise” (Keene), “Thanksgiving on Thursday” (Osborne), “Two Bad Pilgrims” (Lasky), and “A Journey to the New World: the Diary of Remember Patience Whipple” (Lasky).

For “Give Thanks: Poems, Prayers, and Praise Songs of Thanksgiving,” author Katherine Paterson combines more than 50 writings with beautiful paper-cuts created by illustrator Pamela Dalton. It’s a junior fiction book, but all ages can enjoy this special book about gratitude.

Food, of course, is an integral part of the upcoming holiday season, and the Hamburg Public Library has several dozen cookbooks available such as “Wanda E. Brunstetter’s Amish Friends Gatherings Cookbook.” In addition, the library subscribes to a variety of magazines which can be checked out. Five of them--Taste of Home, Food Network Magazine, Country Woman, Midwest Living, and Southern Living abound with tempting recipes.

For a fun evening watching a movie and eating popcorn, stop by and check out “Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving.”

We look forward to seeing you at the library.

