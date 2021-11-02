Ramblin with Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

It’s all about the Music

I’ve had this one started four times but starting is the easy part. It’s like almost anything else. It’s what you do afterward that’s the meat and potatoes. Assuming, of course, that there really are some meat and potatoes.

In the Fergie mansion, if we’re looking for musical meat and potatoes, we’re starting with the greatest singer-song writer of all time, Neil Diamond. I’m reasonably confident that the Fergies have

every one of Neil’s tunes, either on one of his LPs or on a compact disc. Yes, we’re Neil Diamond fans. Big time fans.

We’ve only been to three of his live concerts, one of those at the old Civic Auditorium, one at Jack Trice Stadium, in Ames, Iowa, and the third one, which Hallie attended without me, at Omaha’s Qwest Theater. Okay, I’ll tell ya why she went without me.

First, we made reservations to attend together two months ahead of time and even bought our tickets. In the meantime, I continued to meet my obligations with my doctors at UNMC, staying reasonably healthy and taking all my pills like a good boy.

But, in spite of all that, my idea of reasonably healthy and my doctors’ idea differed significantly. You beginning to realize where I’m going with this? Yeh, while the surgeon was opening my chest, Neil Diamond was clearing his throat in preparation for a concert at the Qwest. Hallie and I had purchased tickets for ourselves and for our daughters, Deena and Marla, and they were as excited to go as my First Wife and I.

Alas, being home only five days after open heart surgery is not conducive to concert attendance, so I opted to pass and we offered our tickets to our good friends, the Lambs, Barb and Bill. But Bill wasn’t content with that arrangement and, instead, volunteered to take care of me while Barb and the Fergie tribe enjoyed the concert. Everybody agreed, and while I really wanted to attend the concert, I knew enough to realize that I couldn’t possibly enjoy it and could, conceivably, and unceremoniously, croak.

All agreed that the concert was nothing short of wonderful and, as I continue to live and breathe, I can only say thank goodness and “Thank You, God”. And with that, I’m outta here.