At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Combining a few words from the publishers along with my story summaries, we hope to attract you to the Hamburg Public Library to check out our recent acquisitions.

“Two different worlds and two very different lives collide in Paris.” Twins Joachim and Javier were inseparable until their late teens when one moved to Europe and the other stayed in South America. Joachim has found success as a butler; while his twin has disappeared to a dark world. Can the butler’s current employment turn into friendship or will his family history destroy him. Look for “The Butler” by Danielle Steel.

“Rhonda and Baby are the most exciting partners and sisters in crime ever.” Attorney Rhonda Bird is one tough lawyer, but how does she deal with discovering she has a teenage half sister nicknamed Baby and that they’ve inherited their father’s detective agency. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox will give you the answers.

According to “Publishers Weekly,” ‘Osman mixes mirth and murder in his exceptional debut . . . Witty.’ Four unlikely friends meet weekly at their retirement home to discuss unsolved crimes. When a local developer is found dead, the clever senior citizens become involved. Check out “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman to learn if they can catch a killer.

Looking for a place “where women can join forces to support each other through the troubles they keep hidden”? Oysterville may be just the place. At least Caroline Shelby has found new hope as she moves back to her home town to operate a sewing shop. Discover more in Susan Wiggs’ contemporary novel “The Oysterville Sewing Circle.”

An author known for historical fiction “brings to life startling stories from actual ‘Lost Friends’ advertisements that appeared in Southern newspapers after the Civil War, as newly freed slaves desperately search for loved one who have been sold away.” Experience history coming alive in “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate.

An old Norwegian folktale becomes rambunctious with new text and vivid illustrations. A man who is taking a great white bear to the king of Denmark for Christmas spends a night in a cottage known to be ransacked by trolls each Christmas Eve. In this picture book for children discover why Tomie dePaola uses cat and not bear in his title “The Cat on the Dovrefell.”

Over the past ten years of working at the library, I’ve found it interesting how people driving through town will come in to look around. One woman was trying to visit all the Carnegie Libraries in Iowa. Others seek information on ancestors. Some simply want to see the inside. Visitors last week were reminiscing about their days of living in Hamburg and coming to the library. Some of you may remember Marcia Kushner (wife of Sheldon who operated K-T Market). She and her three children Cathy (New York), Julie (Connecticut) and Michael (Calfifornia) were exploring the town.

Stop by the library and do a little exploring of your own.

