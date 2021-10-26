Fishin' Preacher by Aaron Jeffers

Hamburg Reporter

How Jesus Fixes Our Fragmented Lives

John 1:16-17 “From the fullness of his grace we have all received one blessing after another. For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.”

Do you feel like you cut the spiritual mustard?

Religion sometimes tries to guilt people into better lives, when scripture clearly teaches that God uses grace to make us whole. The harder I try in my own strength, the more I’m confronted with my own shortcomings. We think that our countries national deficit is high, but what about our own abilities to present ourselves to God? It makes the national deficit look like chump-change.

Well the Good News of the gospel is that Jesus came to even love this chump into real change. I find myself asking God, “When I mess up, how can I know you still love me and accept me when I mess up so royal? How can I know that your grace really is sufficient for a messed up guy like me?” Here’s what God reminded me of in scripture:

1. Jesus was led outside the gate so we would always have a way to God the Father.

2. Jesus died of a broken heart to heal the brokenhearted. When the spear poked through Jesus side, there was a flow of water and blood. That medically comes from a heart rupture i.e. a literal broken heart.

3. God is our refuge and strength. We don’t have to build our own lives, just find shelter in Him. In Him we find all the strength we need for eternity.

4. God forsook Jesus on the cross because Jesus became our sin. That’s why Jesus cried, “My God my God, why have you forsaken me?” Why? So God would never have to leave you or forsake you when you mess up so bad.

5. If I take the yoke Jesus hands me, I’m free of all other yokes.