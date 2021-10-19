Ramblin' with Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Picking Up the Pieces

Okay, let’s put some things in order this week. And let’s begin by mentioning something that second daughter Marla brought up. She e-mailed us with a bit of information she got from my mentioning the big brick house where the Howard Hamiltons lived, at the corner of Argyle and F Streets. It was built, I believe, by Dr. A.E. Wanamaker around the time of the turn of the twentieth century and I’m sure Marla was indeed impressed with the wide and gorgeous staircase she observed during a tour of the house she and some of the cast members of the school play received in search of costumes that year. The tour was conducted by Howard’s very capable wife, Lora, who was the mother of one of my best buddies in my heyday, Porter.

Mention of Porter reminds me of the time he and I, along with the third musketeer, Tom Finnell, made plans to spend a night in the Hamilton’s attic, which was way up there above the third floor. Alas, though, due to Porter’s overdoing it on tamales earlier in the day, we had to cancel that adventure, never to try it again.

Big houses continue to get my attention this week, but last week I mentioned the big house on the north end of our neighborhood on Argyle was the residence of big band leader Russ Case. That recollection was confirmed by Case’s cousin, Marvin Oakes, who presented me with some PR publications extolling the works of Case in New York City. Marvin also let know that Russ’ parents, and owners of the house were known as Jess and Lottie.

Also, the Case house was owned by former Hamburg City marshall, Bill Newton, in the 1950s, or maybe the 1960s.

I continue to get lots of help in completing my columns. This time my main benefactor is Randy Vollertsen, who cleared up some confusion I’ve always had concerning our town’s two Harold Martins. Harold L. (lawyer) and Harold S. (salesman), differentiates between the two. I wish I had learned that a long time ago. Also, I learned this week that Harold S., the salesman and Pontiac dealer, built the house that my good neighbor, Darlene Wright, lives in. You’re never too old to learn.

And, I forgot to mention that prior to the Virgil Lynns owning the house south of us, Fred Ashler resided in that big house. So, except for the names and a few other changes, I’ve pretty much identified my entire neighborhood.

Before I get outta here, though, I’ve gotta fulfill a request from First Wife Hallie. She says the Colonial Theater should be especially commended for their showing of movies to the visually impaired, known as NCECBVI or, for short, the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired. It’s very worthy and it’s located in neighboring Nebr. City.

Okay, now I’m outta here.