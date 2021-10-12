At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

New titles added the Hamburg Public Library’s collection this week offer a variety of choices for our patrons.

Adult

Amy Clipston’s recent release, “The Heart of Splendid Lake,” is a feel-good story about love and second chances. Set at a cozy family resort in North Carolina, Brianna Porter struggles to maintain the resort after tragedy strikes the family.

Author of Amish fiction Beverly Lewis expands her standalone book list with “The Beginning.” In the novel, a young woman in Lancaster County dealing with her mother’s health issues wonders what the future holds for her and her longtime friend Obie Yoder.

The orange and blue cover jacket of “The Burning” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman already has the reader thinking wildfire. Become absorbed in this emotional thriller by the father-son duo which includes a wildfire, an extensive blackout, and the murder of a wealthy man. Add the victim’s connection to the Coroner and you have a page turner.

As readers who follow James Patterson know, most of his recent books have a co-author. The co-author of “The Jailhouse Lawyer” is Nancy Allen, a lawyer from Missouri. She has been assistant Missouri attorney general and taught law at Missouri State University. In addition, she authored the Ozarks Mystery series.

Here’s enticement to read the Patterson/Allen collaboration. In Erva, Alabama, most crimes are minor traffic violations or shoplifting, but the jail is overcrowded and few prisoners are released. In “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” a brilliant young lawyer finds herself behind bars trying to learn the truth.

Junior High

“A Secret Shared” by Patricia MacLachlan targets ages 8 – 12 and is a touching story about the secrets we keep and the secrets we share. A little spit in a test tube for a DNA search brings unexpected results.

Young readers

Mike Berenstain who follows in his parents’ footsteps continues to write I Can Read books for beginning readers. “The Berenstain Bears Too Much Noise!” is an entertaining read aloud with many blah blahs, boom booms, beep beeps, and quiet quiets!

The third Barkus book by Patricia MacLachlan, “The Most Fun,” also helps young readers develop their reading skills. Barkus the dog and his human visit a farm in this picture book which has a chapter format.

No matter your age or interest, the Hamburg Public Library makes an effort to acquire books for everyone.

