At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Sandra Brown

Sandra Brown is a writer of romance, historical romance and most of all romantic suspense/thriller novels. Over seventy of her titles have appeared on the New York Times bestseller list including most recently “Blind Tiger.” The historical fiction romance set in the era of Prohibition is available at Hamburg Public Library.

Born in Waco, Texas, and raised in Ft. Worth, Brown graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in English. She was a contributing feature reporter at the nationally syndicated “PM Magazine” in Dallas.

Married to Michael Brown, a former television anchorman, and the mother of two children, Sandra also did some showroom modeling in Dallas. It was after Sandra was fired, along with many other co-workers, from a job as a weathercaster at a Dallas tv station that her husband encouraged her to try fiction writing while their children were at school.

Published as Brown’s first novel in 1981, “Love’s Encore,” was written under the pseudonym Rachel Ryan. The author also used the pen names Laura Jordan and Erin St. Claire.

Over the past 40 years, Brown has penned standalone books as well as several short series including Mitchell & Associate and Lee Coburn books. Her popularity is evidenced by the fact Brown has sold 80 million copies worldwide and her novels have been translated into over 30 languages.

The library has several of the books written as Erin St. Claire including “Not Even for Love,” “A Kiss Remembered,” and Seduction by Design.” On our shelves, patrons can also find twenty Sandra Brown novels written in the past two decades. A few of the standalones to look for are “Thick as Thieves,” “Outfox,” “Tailspin,” “Chill Factor,” and “The Alibi.”

Large print copies are available for “The Crush,” “Low Pressure,” and “Deadline.”

Coming from a family that loved books, Brown had a strong appreciation for reading before she became an author. She also knows what fans of her genre are looking for in her books.

If you are seeking tales of romance with history or suspense involved, give Sandra Brown a try.