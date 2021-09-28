At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Nancy Middaugh

Opportunities at the Library

The first Tuesday of each month is set aside for Adult Coloring at the Hamburg Public Library. On October 5, the library will welcome Amanda Hall Vette as a special guest artist. Beginning at 2 p.m. in the library basement, she will conduct a hands-on workshop using a lithograph to create drawings or cards.

We invite anyone who is interested in the program, whether they usually do adult coloring or not, to attend. Materials will be provided. Masks will be encouraged.

The Hamburg Public Library has thousands of books for all ages. Each month the collection increases with new releases.

The staff is always happy to welcome readers to explore the shelves or ask for specific titles. The newest books are generally displayed for easy access.

Fern Michaels welcomed September with her 33rd title in her Sisterhood series, “19 Yellow Moon Road.” Maggie Spritzer and the other members of the Sisterhood investigate The Haven, a commune run by the dubious sons of a disgraced, Ponzi-scheme-running Chicago businessman.

Lemony Snicket (yes, it’s a pen name) is familiar to many as the author of the children’s series A Series of Unfortunate Events. The man behind the pen is Daniel Handler and his newest book, “Poison for Breakfast,” is a standalone written for middle schoolers but equally enjoyed by all ages. Longtime fans of Snicket will experience his voice in a new way through the story that is a combination of mystery and Snicket philosophy.

For fans of Game Warden Joe Pickett, the library has expanded its collection of the series by C. J. Box with three paperbacks. In “Blood Trail,” the Wyoming Governor has had to close elk hunting season as a hunter has been found dead at a mountain camp treated as if he were the elk he’d been pursuing himself. Now Joe is tracking the murderer. Next, a disturbing phone message has the Pickett family shaken to the core in “Below Zero.” In Book 10 “Nowhere to Run,” strange incidents of looting and destruction near a Wyoming mountain town as well as the disappearance of an Olympic trainee places Pickett in a deadly drama.

“The Boob Girls XII” is the last novel in the humorous The Burned Out Old Broads at Table 12 series by Joy Johnson Brown—table 12 equals 12 stories. Through the series readers have followed four women, three men and an over-sized, ugly-cute mastiff through mysteries and mischief at a retirement home.

Love on the Santa Fe Trail, a four-book series by Linda Ford was a request. The award-winning author of historical and contemporary Christian fiction weaves tales of hardship, romance, and challenges as people thrown together for various reasons make their way westward. Look for “Wagon Train Baby,” “Wagon Train Wedding,” “Wagon Train Matchmaker,” and “Wagon Train Christmas.”

We look forward to seeing you at 1301 Main Street either for the workshop on Oct. 5 or to check out the latest books.