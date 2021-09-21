At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Hamburg Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. At Hamburg, library cards are free. Adults need to show proof of address and children need a parental signature.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Through our library card, one can also access a large collection of free eBooks.

This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-up Month. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

At the Hamburg Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities. “Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Hamburg Public Library Director Ellen Longman said.

Hamburg Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up for a library card this month or at any time or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, stop in at the library at 1301 Main Street in Hamburg.