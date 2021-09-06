Rambling With Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Sale Barn

Okay, I said last week that this week I’d tell you about Sam Stephens and what he did in relation to the livery stable that we kids used to mistakenly refer to as the sale barn. It wasn’t until fairly recently that I learned that the actual sale barn was located across C Street, behind the now defunct Howard Hotel, which we thoughtless young kids referred to as the Bedbug Inn, on the corner of Main and C Streets.

So, you may well ask, what has all this to do with Sam Stephens? Well, Sam, who oversaw the livery stable where Roy Carpenter kept his string of horses, also lived in an adjoining house on the end of those stables and, with his wife, May, raised six children, Joby, the athlete, the attractive Wanda, the drop dead gorgeous Sandra, then Butch, Spike, and Sammy Joe. It was a family filled with fun. Unfortunately, most of the fun ended when Butch enlisted in the Army and was badly injured in basic training, then was confined to a wheel chair for the rest of his shortened life, which ended much too soon.

How did you learn to drive? I’ll bet many of you don’t remember, especially if you’re as old as I am.

I probably wouldn’t remember either, but learning to drive was one of the funnest things I ever did.

My older brother, Cliff, taught me to drive and he did it because he needed a driver to assist him in his rabbit hunting endeavors. How’s that, you ask? Well, Cliff had two prized possessions, a 1941 Chevy and a .22 caliber rifle. What we’d do is, in the dark, Cliff would position himself, with his rifle, on the right front fender of the car and I’d drive straight ahead. Invariably, a rabbit would present itself, running ahead of us. My job was to keep the rabbit in sight and follow it. Cliff’s job was to keep his eyes on the rabbit and, at the proper moment, take his best shot.

Occasionally, we’d successfully bag our prey, but more times than not, it was just another driving lesson for me and target practice for Cliff. He’d probably dispute that assessment, but, in reality, we weren’t that proficient. But it was fun. And isn’t that the name of the game?

Okay, I’m outta here.