At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Books in Various Forms

Whether you are a night reader or a morning reader, prefer eBooks to turning pages in hardcover books, or enjoy audiobooks, the Hamburg Public Library has reading opportunities for you.

Hardcover

Our book selection has increased for those of you who enjoy actually holding a book, turning the pages, and marking your spot for future reading.

For example, there is “Complications” by Danielle Steel, who has sold nearly a billion copies of her assorted books. The Hotel Louis XVI in Paris, known for its rich and famous clientele, is the backdrop for this riveting novel. Closed for renovations for several years, the hotel opens with a new manager and a mixture of guests. Discover how a few complications can escalate into scandal and tragedy.

In addition, the world’s bestselling male author, too, has a new standalone. James Patterson has collaborated with J.D. Barker to write a new thriller, “The Noise.” Two young girls are out checking rabbit traps and are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising from the forest. It continues to build to a deafening crescendo of screams.

eBooks

With your library card from Hamburg Public Library comes access to free eBooks. Iowa’s eLibrary, Bridges, allows patrons to enjoy eBooks and audiobooks on their computer, phone, tablet or iPod®.

Audiobooks

The library was recently given an autobiography of Coretta Scott King in audiobook form. “My Life, My Love, My Legacy” is read by Phylicia Rashad and January LaVey. Coretta’s is a love story, a family saga, and the memoir of a brave leader who championed women’s, workers’, and gay rights.

Visit the library to learn more about these opportunities to enjoy reading.

If you have not had a chance to see what’s available at the library’s book sale, there are still adult fiction and nonfiction as well as a few Hamburg yearbooks available for a freewill donation. Help us clear these books out of the basement by taking home one or all of them.