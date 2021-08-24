Rambling With Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Spiegel

The recent untimely death of our friend Dick Spiegel has kinda thrown things topsy-turvy in the Old Burg. I say ‘untimely’, even though, at age 73, he could no longer be classified as a young man. He was still pretty active, though, especially in the Trinity Church. And, after all, I’m eight years older than that and my activities pale in comparison to Dick’s.

I remember, a few years ago, Dick suffered a pretty severe heart attack while harvesting crops in his combine down in Missouri. As I recall, his older son, Andy, became suspicious when Dick failed to

show up at the end of a row and went to investigate. He found Dick, unconscious, but breathing, in the cab of the combine, then carried him to his truck and delivered him to the hospital for life saving procedures. Dick survived and began a life changing regimen of exercise and walking, a process of which I joined him in for a few months until we both regained some strength. I remember Dick would drive into town and pick me up, then we’d drive out to Waubonsie State Park and walk the lower road for an hour or so. I enjoyed those walks and I think he did, too.

And now, Dick is gone and I, obviously and thankfully, am not. As they say, why ask why?

It was my intention this week to talk more about baseball in Hamburg in my younger years, specifically in relation to the slough, which used to be a part of the baseball scene in town. Formerly known as Willow Creek, then Willow Slough, and finally just “the slough”, it caught a lot of foul balls, being just north of the baseball field. Many are the times we spectators and players heard the cry “slough ball” when the batter would foul one off to the left.

The good thing about a slough ball was that it was easier to find than an ordinary foul ball and foul balls that were retrieved and returned to the concession stand would get a kid a reward of perhaps a bag of popcorn. The challenge was not in finding a slough ball, but in retrieving it from the murky waters of the slough. Those waters could be downright nasty and the balls needed to be wiped down thoroughly before being reintroduced into the game. But believe me, it was done. Baseballs were not cheap then. And they certainly aren’t now.

Okay, I’m outta here.