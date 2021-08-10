Rambling With Fergie with John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

The Thing

As we sit here at home in Hamburg watching on tv some incredible radar images of a storm brewing just to the west of Omaha, we’re wondering what the weather gods have in store for us good people in Fremont County. It’s not looking real good right at the moment, almost at 9PM on a lightning filled Saturday night, but here in God’s country, there was nothing to worry about. We awoke Sunday morning ready to greet the new day.

So, after a brief discussion, we gathered ourselves and agreed to attempt to accomplish some things that needed to be done, like replacing the steel tub which had contained our clacker, but had developed a leak due to rust. You’re probably thinking now, “what’s a clacker?” Well, in our world, a clacker is a bamboo water device that features a pump supplying water to a rocking tube that fills up, then empties into a tub and then returns to be filled again and dumps again and again, all day long. Ours did that very thing for almost 22 years with minimal alterations.

The latest alteration was a new tub, purchased Saturday, at Home Depot, in Council Bluffs and fitted by Hank Cully’s youngest daughter, a.k.a. First Wife Hallie. Is it any wonder that I still love that girl?

Okay, so what’s the scariest movie you ever saw? For me, it’s not even close. In 1951, James Arness starred as “The Thing”, a creature who was discovered frozen in ice near the North Pole and transported to the settlement where the discovering scientists were stationed. One of the scientists couldn’t stand to see the creature, so he covered it up with an electric blanket, which thawed the ice and set into motion a series of events that scared the bejeepers out of all the kids in the Colonial Theater. It made for an interesting walk home for all of us that night including Big Brother Cliffie.

And, with that, I’m outta here.