At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Teens and Children

Teens and children, too, can discover a variety of reading opportunities at the Hamburg Public Library. Young patrons may want to begin with these new additions.

Easy books.

“I Had Ten Hats” is a great beginning reader for middle kindergarten. In this easy reader by David McPhail, raccoon displays a variety of hats he owns from a red hat to a bed hat.

Michaela Goade received The 2021 Caldecott Award for her illustrations in “We are Water Protectors” which was written by Carole Lindstrom. This beautiful picture book issues an urgent plea for all people to safeguard the Earth’s water.

“A Place Inside of Me” by Zetta Elliott is a poem to heal the heart that explores shifting emotions of a young Black child. The illustrations by Noa Denmon represent her first picture book work and they earned her a Caldecott Honor medal.

Lush watercolors and pastel illustrations by Chris Sheban combine with a poetic story of love and loss by famed children’s author Patricia MacLachlan in “When Grandfather Flew.” Milo’s grandfather loved birds and shared his knowledge with the young boy including his special fondness for the soaring bald eagle.

Junior fiction books.

For ages 8-12, Cynthia Rylant has released “Rosetown Summer.” Readers meet Flora, a busy ten-year-old experiencing changes in her town.

Young adult books.

Young adult readers who are fans of graphic novels and who enjoy basketball may be drawn to an orange covered book titled “Dragon Hoops.” The graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang follows a young high school team as they move toward their goal of being California State Champions.

Another graphic novel by Kiku Hughes emphasizes the importance of remembering past events in America’s history. In “Displacement,” the author is torn from her own time on vacation in San Francisco to the 1940s Japanese American internment camp where her late grandmother was relocated during WWII. Kiku has no choice but live alongside those in the camp.

“Black Girl Unlimited” is the remarkable story of a teenage wizard written by Echo Brown. Through this heavily autobiographical journey of words, explore the life of a young woman who was raised in poverty and finds promise of a better future through an insightful teacher. Can she travel between both worlds without losing her past completely?

“How it Went Down” is a timely story of people caught in the crosshairs of an event by Kekla Magoon. The shooter is white; the gunshot victim was black. No two accounts of the events line up. Everyone simply wants to know with certainty: This is how it went down.

The library staff encourages young readers to explore these and other books awaiting them at 1301 Main Street.