Ramblin' with Fergie

Hamburg Reporter

Dayne

Weekends come and weekends go, but this past one needs to be remembered for lots of reasons.

First of all, this was the weekend of “Fishing with Dayne”, the fifth annual observance of a gathering of friends and relatives of Dayne Sturm, who died in a traffic accident west of Riverton in 2016. Since that tragic day, his parents, Mark and Debbie, have sponsored a scholarship and a gathering, a fish fry with lots of extras, at various locations in the area. This year the gathering was held at the lodge at Waubonsie State Park and was very well attended by folks in the four state area and beyond. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Alexis Massey.

Our first daughter, Deena, and her hubby, Tom Henderson, assisted the Sturms, as they always have for this project, Deena and Debbie being long time best friends. Long time? Does 55 years plus qualify as a long time?

Also on this weekend John and his first wife Hallie had to prepare for a visit with my doctor in Nebr. City, with a fasting lab preceding. So we rolled out early and made plans to go across the river unfed, figuring to have a blood draw, see the doctor, chow down and head home, well fed and ready to face the world.

But guess what? When we got to Hiway 2, we discovered that a semi had crashed and burned on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, causing the bridge to be closed.

And it would be for several hours. Traffic was diverted through Percival and westbound vehicles were out of luck. So we went south on I-29, back to Hamburg and rescheduled our Monday to Tuesday.

In the short time that we were away the city crew showed up to remove the hedge that has been on the library side, the east side, of our alley for years and years, so our neighborhood was drastically changed. Not for the worse, not for the better - just changed. And, by the way, I was still fasting and was quite hungry. I have since been fed, so don’t worry about Fergie. He’ll survive.