At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

In the Spirit of Christmas

Granted there are a few months before Christmas, but the Hallmark ornaments are out, at least one radio station played Christmas songs in July, and the library has received its first book with a holiday theme.

We don’t usually feature a single book in our library articles, but “Silver Packages” by Cynthia Rylant may be a special story that all ages need right now. The story is enhanced with watercolor paintings by Chris K. Soentpiet

“Silver Packages” is subtitled an Appalachian Christmas story and was inspired by a real train, the “Santa Train.” The special train rolls through the Appalachian Mountains each Christmas season. From this train, tons of toys and treats are tossed by volunteers to the children in coal towns who wait patiently by the tracks for its arrival. This special has happened every Christmas since 1943.

As the book relates, “each new child born in the mountains learns to walk, talk, and wait for the Christmas Train. “

The tale begins when a rich man traveling the snowy mountain roads is in an accident. Someone (no one recalls exactly whether it was old Mr. Crookshank or Betty Pritt) came along and helped the injured man from the car and cared for him in their home until he recovered. Although the man tried to give money to those who had helped him recover, the mountain people would not accept his offer.

Determined to repay the kindness of the Appalachian families, the man found a way. For the rest of his life, the rich man stood on the caboose platform of a Christmas Train he brought to the hills and tossed packages wrapped in silver paper to every waiting child along the route. For some, it was the only Christmas gift they received.

The story follows one boy in particular. Year after year Frankie hopes one particular gift will be in the silver package he catches. The hope of a young boy helps guide him to the real meaning of the season.

It’s never too early to enjoy a heartwarming Christmas story.

For anyone wanting to buy a book or two or more to add to their home collection, the book sale in the basement of the Hamburg Public Library continues. Come and see the fiction and nonfiction titles that are still available during library hours. Then take some home for a freewill donation.