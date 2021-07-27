At the Library by Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Picks of the Month

The Hamburg Public Library tries to offer a variety of reading options, while also adding to the availability of books by favorite authors. These are some of the new picks for the month.

“Nine Lives” is Danielle Steel’s latest standalone. It is best described through the publisher’s words, “A woman who longs to avoid risk at all cost learns that men who love danger are the most exciting.”

“The Bone Code” is another Temperance Brennan novel by Kathy Reichs. A medical waste container tossed ashore on a Carolina beach during a storm reveals two decomposing bodies. Brennan, who is a forensic anthropologist, recognizes details similar to an unsolved case in Quebec years earlier.

“It’s Better This Way” is another of Debbie Macomber’s comfort books. Six years ago Julia Jones’ marriage fell apart. As she struggles to find a new beginning, will she be constantly reminded of her past?

A Patch of Heaven is a three book series by Kelly Long. Sprinkled with Pennsylvania Dutch phrases, the trilogy is set in the Allegheny Mountains and shares the stories of three young Amish women. Look for “Sarah’s Garden,” “Lilly’s Wedding Quilt,” and “Threads of Grace.”

“Little Faith” by Nickolas Butler is a book being considered for a possible Book Club here at the library. The author is from Wisconsin and is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His novel “Little Faith” is about friendship and community, the way our beliefs are foraged, and the fragileness of family. If you’d be interested in participating in a Book Club, share with Ellen a time and day that would be good for you.

The mystery, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” written by Laura Dave is a Reese’s Book Club selection as well as a New York Times Bestseller. Owen and Hannah have only been married a year when he slips his wife a note reading “Protect her,” then disappears. Hannah assumes the reference is to her stepdaughter, but all efforts to communicate with her husband fail. FBI agents arrest Owen’s boss and a U.S. Marshal arrives at Hannah’s door. Who is Owen and what is he involved in?

Crime has a new enemy in the latest release by James Patterson. “The Shadow” is a reimagining of the iconic detective Lamont Cranston.

Pick one of these or one of many other outstanding books are your next visit to the library. We are open the public and the hours posted on the sign in front are current.