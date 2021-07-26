Ramblin with Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

Momma Mia

If you’re old enough to remember and appreciate the wonderful music created by the Swedish singing group, “ABBA,” back in the ’80s, you should have joined us Fergies at the Shenandoah Community Playhouse last Thursday for their production of “Mama Mia”. That a city of that size could

put on such a professional looking production with a bunch of volunteers from around the area is nothing short of remarkable. Everybody seemed to know their lines, their positions and sang all of our favorite songs on key. It was a fun three hours for the audience. Kudos to everyone involved.

Prior to that Friday night outing, John and First Wife Hallie met up with old friends and former Hamburgers J.D. and Marcella Holland for dinner at The Depot, in Shen, but the upcoming play made us rush through that meal and we have now vowed better planning in the future.

Our Friday plans were already set, a mid-morning appointment with my gastro doctor, Dr. Twohig, at UNMC. Then, after answering a few fairly personal questions, it was off to Shirley’s Diner, one of our all time favorite eateries that Hallie selected for my 81st birthday meal. She really knows how to treat her very best friend. We left Shirley’s and then made a quick stop at one of Omaha’s best bakeries, Rotella’s, for some hard rolls for some friends and neighbors back home, then it was off to the Burg. On Saturday, my actual birthday, we awoke and began making plans to meet our first daughter and her husband, Tom Henderson, who celebrated his birthday a day earlier, at Whiskey Springs, out near Waubonsie State Park. We all chowed down on wonderful chicken strips, then went our separate ways, Deena and Tom back to Council Bluffs and John and Hal to the Burg before gathering later with other Hamburgers for free hot dogs and a Coke at the Colonial Theater’s centennial observance in beautiful downtown Hamburg. Yep, the Colonial is 100 years old and still ticking, 19 years longer than me.

That’s about it, then; a short week in the life of Fergie and his first wife, Hallie. Now I’m outta here.