At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Try a Graphic Novel

Does the mention of Marvel and DC (Detective Comics) bring back memories? Can you picture Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, The Flash, and the Green Lantern? Or is it Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead who stir up a bit of nostalgia?

Comics in their thin periodical form have entertained Americans since the early 1930’s, although there were comic strips and panels included in books for decades before then.

A newer popular approach to the comic material is the graphic novel. Although the story is developed through art like the old comics you think of, graphic novels take on the appearance of a book. Graphic novels are printed and bound like books, but they are usually only a half inch thick, 6 or 7 inches wide, and 8 to 10 inches tall.

The Hamburg Public Library has a variety of graphic novels for our patrons to enjoy. In the adult section are “Troublemaker” and “Troublemaker 2” by Janet and Alex Evanovich. They feature crime fighting duo Alex Barnaby and Sam Hooker.

The young adult graphic novels range from the white, bald cartoon caricatures of the Bone cousins to handsome detective Simon Archard to Star Wars adventures. Titles include “Bone 2: The Great Cow Race” and “Bone 3: Eyes of the Storm” (Smith), “Ruse: Enter the Detective” (Waid), and “Star Wars, Clone Wars 1, 2, and 3” as well as “Star Wars Infinities: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Some of the other titles available are “Watchmen” (Moore), “The Invincible Iron Man: Extremis” (Ellis), and and “Batman: The Dark Night Returns” (Miller). Female heroines are featured in “Meridian: Flying Solo” (Kesel), and Mystic: The Demon Queen (Marz). The oriental influence to graphic novels is seen in books by Eiichiro Oda and Tsugumi Ohba.

Junior fiction graphic novel selections include The Adventures of Ook and Gluk series and the Dog Man series both by Pilkey, Diary of a Wimpy Kid books by Kinney, and “The Joy of a Peanuts Christmas” by Schulz.

Most recently acquired are nonfiction books in the Hazardous Tales series by Nathan Hale. The books provide a new view of aspects of American history from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and pioneer times to World War II.

Graphic novels are just another example of the hidden treasures awaiting you at 1301 Main Street.

The library will be closed Saturday, July 24, but please come and greet Ellen Longman, the new director, as well as Courtney Dake, the new pastor for United Trinity and United Methodist Churches, at an event in their honor at Stoner Drug from 9:30 to 11:30.