At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Seeking Input

The Hamburg Public Library staff would like to provide opportunities to the community in addition to books, magazines and DVDs.

There is currently adult coloring available on the first Tuesday of the month. Friends of the Library sponsors the group which meets from 2 to 4. The activity will resume in the basement of the library on September 7. Various coloring methods are available and coloring sheets are provided.

The staff and the Library Board are seeking ideas and interests for additional activities the community might like to attend. They are interested in suggestions for participation activities or topics for presentations. Is there interest in a Book Club, for instance? Are there young parents who would like to come to a morning activity with their toddlers?

In addition, the staff would like feedback on the current hours which are Monday 1-6, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 12-5, Friday 11-5 and Saturday 9-12. Would you be more likely to utilize the library if there were more morning hours or evening hours? What if the library were closed completely one day a week, but extended hours on other days?

A book sale is currently underway in the basement during library hours. You’ll be tempted with adult fiction and nonfiction books as well as old Hamburg High School yearbooks.

You are welcome to contact the staff at 382-1395 or stop by with your suggestions.