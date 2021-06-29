At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Read it First

Be the first to read these new additions to the adult books available at Hamburg Public Library.

Shelley Shepard Gray adds a second book to her Berlin Bookmobile Series. In “An Amish Surprise,” librarian Sarah Anne Miller returns to Berlin to help an Amish couple form the family they’ve prayed for.

Author Lauraine Snelling is well-known for her historical fiction novels. “The Seeds of Change” is the initial book in her new Leah’s Garden series. Hoping to find new opportunities in the West, Larkspur Nielsen packs up her three younger sisters and leaves her Ohio hometown. Knowing four women traveling alone will draw unwanted attention, Larkspur disguises herself and travels as “Clark” Nielsen accompanying his sisters.

“Unfinished Business” is an Ali Reynolds mystery by J.A. Jance. In this thriller, a former employee of her husband’s has been released from prison and is set on clearing his name, two people have disappeared, and serial killer has appeared.

Stuart Woods’ new release is co-written with Bryon Quertermous. “Jackpot,” is a Teddy Fay novel featuring Stone Barrington. Set in the glittering city of Macau, Teddy, ex CIA, film producer goes to Macau when Peter and Ben get themselves in a tight situation. The reviews are very mixed for this one.

Followers of Isaac Bell Adventures will be pleased to know that the twelfth book in the series by Clive Cussler is now available. Written with Jack DuBrul, “The Saboteurs” takes readers to the construction site of the Panama Canal. The fate of the canal and a Presidential candidate are in Bell’s hands.

Another fast-paced thriller joins the reading list as author Iris Johansen releases her 27th Eve Duncan novel. In “The Bullet,” a dedicated doctor with a discovery that could have shocking global effect seeks the help of Duncan and Joe Quinn to protect her from powerful enemies who want the doctor’s discovery to go to the grave with her.

Book 3 in the Three Sisters Island series by Suzanne Woods Fisher is available at the library. In these tales of a family rebuilding their connections, readers learned Cam’s story in “On a Summer Tide” and discovered Madison’s future in “On a Coastal Breeze.” The third daughter Blaine returns from two years in Paris to reconnect with family in “On a Coastal Breeze.”

Known for her trademark beach scenes and heartfelt messages, Elin Hilderbrand has penned another page-turner for your summer reading-- “Golden Girl.” The publisher describes it as “the story of a Nantucket novelist who has one final summer to protect her secrets while her loved ones on earth learn to live without their golden girl.”

Visit us at the library Monday 1 to 6, Tuesday to Thursday 12-5, Friday 11-5 and Saturday 9-12 to check out these and other great reading options.