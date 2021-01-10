Hamburg Reporter

Evelyn I. Ware, age 92 of Riverton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah.

Evelyn was born on May 14, 1928, in Dixon, Mo.; the daughter of Austin and Stella Jane (Hawk) Gray. The family later moved to Riverton, where Evelyn graduated from Riverton High School with the Class of 1945.

On March 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Jess L. “Skeeter” Ware in Seneca, Kan., and to this union two daughters were born: Diana and Linda.

Evelyn was a loving wife and mother and worked alongside her husband Skeeter on the farm. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Riverton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters: Diana Sorensen of Sac City, Iowa, and Linda Jordan and husband Dennis of St. Joseph, Mo.; three grandchildren: Bryan Jordan, Becky Nenneman and Jen Van’t Hul; eight great-grandchildren: Jaylie, Jelsie, Jovie, Jilanie Van’t Hul; Leslie Nenneman, Chris, Trent and Jessica Jordan; nine great-great grandchildren; a sister Barbara Powell of St. Joseph, Mo.; brother-in-law Gary Ware and wife Sandra of Tabor; other family and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Skeeter Ware on Sept. 21, 2014; her parents and a brother Cleo Gray.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, with Pastor Carl Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton.

There was to be an open visitation on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Hamburg. The wearing of masks and social distancing were to be observed.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.