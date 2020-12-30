Hamburg Reporter

Joe S. Bento, age 72 of Hamburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Villisca.

Joe Souza Bento was born on Sept. 4, 1948, in Tulare, Calif.; the son of Manual and Mary (Correia) Bento. He served in the United State Army from 1973 to 1979 during the Vietnam War.

He moved to Hamburg in 1981. Joe worked at various places, including: Interstate Nursery, Manildra, Vogel Popcorn, Ariens Manufacturing in Auburn, Nebr., and American Meter in Nebraska City. He retired in 2011. He is survived by two sisters: Pauline Moore of Aliceville, Ala., and Louise Johnson of Stockbridge, Ga.; one brother Richard Bento of Reno, Nevada; granddaughter Autumn Smith and husband Jason of Clarinda; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and special friend Jo Mattice.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg. Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post. Memorials may be given to the donor’s favorite charity. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes .com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.